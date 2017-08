A federal judge in San Francisco has certified two classes of plaintiffs in an antitrust lawsuit accusing Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc of paying Watson Pharmaceuticals to delay launching a generic version of its Lidoderm pain patch.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick ruled Tuesday that, although different potential class members were injured to different degrees, common issues outweighed individual issues.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lOfZ7i