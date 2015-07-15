FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Indispensable' whistleblower to get $33.5 mln of Lidoderm settlement
July 15, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

'Indispensable' whistleblower to get $33.5 mln of Lidoderm settlement

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former Endo Health Solutions Inc sales representative who filed a whistleblower lawsuit over the company’s off-label marketing of its pain treatment Lidoderm will get about $33.5 million of a $140 million settlement with the federal government last year, a federal judge has ruled.

The award, determined Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Kelly of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, represents the full 24 percent of the settlement that whistleblower Peggy Ryan requested.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1M6vGwd

