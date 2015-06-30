9th Circuit dismisses lawsuit over California lien fee law

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of California healthcare providers challenging a law requiring them to pay a $100 fee before they can seek to enforce liens on workers’ compensation claims filed before 2013.

Judge Jacqueline Nguyen of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in an opinion issued on Monday that the law did not violate the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause by excepting many group health insurance plans from the fees.

