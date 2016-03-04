New Jersey anti-subrogation rule may allow relief under ERISA - judge

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Aetna Inc of violating a New Jersey regulation by trying to recoup money from its insureds’ personal injury recoveries as preempted by the federal law, but suggested a way the litigation could move forward.

The lawsuit, filed in 2013 by two individuals insured by Aetna, alleged that Aetna violated Section 42.10 of the New Jersey Administrative Code by claiming liens on the plaintiffs’ personal injury recoveries.

