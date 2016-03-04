FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey anti-subrogation rule may allow relief under ERISA - judge
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 4, 2016 / 1:08 AM / 2 years ago

New Jersey anti-subrogation rule may allow relief under ERISA - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Aetna Inc of violating a New Jersey regulation by trying to recoup money from its insureds’ personal injury recoveries as preempted by the federal law, but suggested a way the litigation could move forward.

The lawsuit, filed in 2013 by two individuals insured by Aetna, alleged that Aetna violated Section 42.10 of the New Jersey Administrative Code by claiming liens on the plaintiffs’ personal injury recoveries.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LCTt9v

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.