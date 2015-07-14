Judge allows negligence claims vs LifeWatch over heart device

(Reuters) - A man who suffered a heart attack after allegedly receiving three defective monitoring devices from LifeWatch Services can sue the Illinois-based company for negligence and strict products liability, a U.S. judge in Chicago ruled.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin in the Northern District of Illinois said on Monday that Louis Sheptin, 66, had alleged sufficient facts to proceed with several claims against LifeWatch. First, though, Sheptin must amend the suit to include the company’s state of incorporation as well as the state of citizenship for its CEO, Rafi Heumann.

