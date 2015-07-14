FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge allows negligence claims vs LifeWatch over heart device
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 14, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Judge allows negligence claims vs LifeWatch over heart device

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man who suffered a heart attack after allegedly receiving three defective monitoring devices from LifeWatch Services can sue the Illinois-based company for negligence and strict products liability, a U.S. judge in Chicago ruled.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin in the Northern District of Illinois said on Monday that Louis Sheptin, 66, had alleged sufficient facts to proceed with several claims against LifeWatch. First, though, Sheptin must amend the suit to include the company’s state of incorporation as well as the state of citizenship for its CEO, Rafi Heumann.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1M4qJ7c

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.