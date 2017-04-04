FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
LifeWatch antitrust lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield dismissed
April 4, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 5 months ago

LifeWatch antitrust lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield dismissed

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed an antitrust lawsuit by heart monitor maker LifeWatch AG accusing Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and its associated health plans of colluding to deny coverage for the company's devices.

U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno in Philadelphia ruled the alleged conspiracy did not violate antitrust law, saying LifeWatch had not put forth allegations that the scheme was undertaken to restrain competition among the plans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nBFllv

