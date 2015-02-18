FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court orders benefits for ex-Lilly manager with fibromyalgia
February 18, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Court orders benefits for ex-Lilly manager with fibromyalgia

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has ruled that a former manager at drug company Eli Lilly & Co is entitled to long-term disability benefits because she has fibromyalgia, overruling a determination by the company’s disability plan.

U.S. District Judge William Lawrence, of the Southern District of Indiana, ruled Friday that the Indianapolis headquartered-company’s disability plan had not provided enough evidence to justify rescinding benefits for the former manager, Cathleen Kennedy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/17gjAzK (Reporting By Brendan Pierson)

