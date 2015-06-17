Professors urge court to revive Loestrin antitrust case

(Reuters) - Some 70 professors are urging a U.S. appeals court to reinstate an antitrust class action accusing drugmaker Warner Chilcott, now part of Actavis PLC, of paying two generic rivals not to sell competing versions of its birth control drug Loestrin.

The group of professors from across the country, as well as the nonprofit American Antitrust Institute, filed an amicus brief on Tuesday in the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. They argued that a lower court judge got the law wrong when he concluded that Warner Chilcott’s deals with generic companies were not anticompetitive because they did not take the form of cash payments.

