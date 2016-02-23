Court revives reverse-payment case over Loestrin

A federal appeals court has revived an antitrust class action accusing drugmaker Warner Chilcott, now part of Allergan Inc, of paying two generic rivals not to sell competing versions of its birth control drug Loestrin 24 Fe.

Judge Juan Torruella of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous panel, ruled Thursday that so-called reverse payments, in which a brand-name drug company pays a generic manufacturer to delay launching a competing product, need not be in cash to run afoul of antitrust laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SOGB2q