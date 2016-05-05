FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3rd Circuit rejects antitrust case against Sanofi over Lovenox
May 5, 2016

3rd Circuit rejects antitrust case against Sanofi over Lovenox

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit by drug maker Eisai Inc accusing rival Sanofi Aventis US LLC of suppressing competition for its anticoagulant drug Lovenox through a discount program and aggressive marketing.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling granting summary judgment to Sanofi Aventis, a U.S. unit of French multinational Sanofi SA. It found that Sanofi’s discount program was simply price-based competition and could not give rise to an antitrust claim.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UBjaK3

