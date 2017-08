Indian generic drugmaker Lupin Ltd is asking a court to invalidate a patent on Bausch & Lomb Inc's anti-inflammatory eye drug Prolensa as it seeks to make a generic version of the drug.

Lupin's claim, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, comes in response to a patent infringement lawsuit Bausch & Lomb and Senju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, which owns the patent, filed in February.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29O3kYf