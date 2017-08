A New Jersey company cannot get a court judgment that it can sell a hormone-containing soft gel as a "medical food" for women with lupus before the Food and Drug Administration takes any action against it, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Claire Cecchi in New Jersey ruled Tuesday that Health Science Funding LLC's lawsuit against the FDA is not ripe for judicial review.

