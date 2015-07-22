FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mail-order pharmacy accused of Medicare Advantage scam
July 22, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

Mail-order pharmacy accused of Medicare Advantage scam

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former compliance officer for Georgia-based Primrose Pharmacy has accused it of operating a multistate scheme to defraud the Medicare Advantage program by billing for diabetes testing supplies that patients never ordered.

In a False Claims Act lawsuit unsealed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, Rosa Siler said Primrose, a mail-order pharmacy operating in 31 states and specializing in diabetes testing supplies, and consulting firm Diabetic Pharmacy Solutions, tricked the patients and doctors with the help of “lead generators” - outside sources that supplied patients’ names, medical information, doctors, insurance providers and sometimes Social Security numbers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1fmDn4x

