Mail-order pharmacy accused of Medicare Advantage scam

(Reuters) - A former compliance officer for Georgia-based Primrose Pharmacy has accused it of operating a multistate scheme to defraud the Medicare Advantage program by billing for diabetes testing supplies that patients never ordered.

In a False Claims Act lawsuit unsealed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, Rosa Siler said Primrose, a mail-order pharmacy operating in 31 states and specializing in diabetes testing supplies, and consulting firm Diabetic Pharmacy Solutions, tricked the patients and doctors with the help of “lead generators” - outside sources that supplied patients’ names, medical information, doctors, insurance providers and sometimes Social Security numbers.

