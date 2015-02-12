3rd Circuit latest to uphold contraceptive mandate

(Reuters) - Christian organizations in Pennsylvania cannot block a U.S. law allowing their employees to get insurance coverage for contraception even though the organizations refuse to pay for it, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Judge Marjorie Rendell of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday vacated injunctions entered by the U.S. District Court in Western Pennsylvania preventing the government from enforcing the law against the organizations. The 3rd Circuit joined the District of Columbia and 6th Circuits, who within the last year also upheld the law.

