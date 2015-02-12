FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3rd Circuit latest to uphold contraceptive mandate
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

3rd Circuit latest to uphold contraceptive mandate

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Christian organizations in Pennsylvania cannot block a U.S. law allowing their employees to get insurance coverage for contraception even though the organizations refuse to pay for it, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Judge Marjorie Rendell of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday vacated injunctions entered by the U.S. District Court in Western Pennsylvania preventing the government from enforcing the law against the organizations. The 3rd Circuit joined the District of Columbia and 6th Circuits, who within the last year also upheld the law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/16X07U6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.