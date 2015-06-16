Colorado medical marijuana decision adds to growing U.S. consensus

(Reuters) - The Colorado Supreme Court’s widely anticipated ruling on Monday that employees can be fired for using medical marijuana outside of work, even though it is legal under state law, is only the latest piece of a consensus forming across state courts.

In its decision in Coats v. Dish, Colorado’s high court held that Brandon Coats, a Dish Network employee who is quadriplegic because of a car accident and has a license to use marijuana to treat painful muscle spasms, was not wrongfully fired. The court joined those in California, Washington and Montana that have all considered similar cases.

