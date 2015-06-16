FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado medical marijuana decision adds to growing U.S. consensus
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 16, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Colorado medical marijuana decision adds to growing U.S. consensus

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Colorado Supreme Court’s widely anticipated ruling on Monday that employees can be fired for using medical marijuana outside of work, even though it is legal under state law, is only the latest piece of a consensus forming across state courts.

In its decision in Coats v. Dish, Colorado’s high court held that Brandon Coats, a Dish Network employee who is quadriplegic because of a car accident and has a license to use marijuana to treat painful muscle spasms, was not wrongfully fired. The court joined those in California, Washington and Montana that have all considered similar cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HQCkoZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.