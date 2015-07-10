California marijuana business cannot deduct expenses - 9th Circuit

(Reuters) - A California medical marijuana dispensary that also provides a variety of free amenities for patrons cannot deduct its business expenses for tax purposes because its only source of income is selling a controlled substance, a federal appeals court has ruled.

U.S. Circuit Judge Susan Graber, writing for a panel of the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, on Thursday rejected an argument by owner Martin Olive that because his business was more than a marijuana dispensary it was entitled to deduct its expenses.

