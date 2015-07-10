FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California marijuana business cannot deduct expenses - 9th Circuit
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 10, 2015 / 6:58 PM / 2 years ago

California marijuana business cannot deduct expenses - 9th Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California medical marijuana dispensary that also provides a variety of free amenities for patrons cannot deduct its business expenses for tax purposes because its only source of income is selling a controlled substance, a federal appeals court has ruled.

U.S. Circuit Judge Susan Graber, writing for a panel of the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, on Thursday rejected an argument by owner Martin Olive that because his business was more than a marijuana dispensary it was entitled to deduct its expenses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LWCvk0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.