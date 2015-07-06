Swiss pregnancy-test maker deceived consumers, judge rules

(Reuters) - Home pregnancy test maker SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH intentionally deceived consumers into thinking that its home pregnancy test could tell them how many weeks they had been pregnant the same way a doctor could, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan last week enjoined Switzerland’s SPD from engaging in any further deceptive statements and said that she would consider ordering SPD to launch a corrective advertising campaign. The ruling was a victory for New Jersey-based rival Church & Dwight Co Inc, which sued SPD last year.

