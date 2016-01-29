FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UMass med school immune to whistleblower lawsuit - 1st Circuit
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 29, 2016 / 12:49 AM / 2 years ago

UMass med school immune to whistleblower lawsuit - 1st Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Jan 28 -

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing a unit of the University of Massachusetts Medical School of overcharging the U.S. government for Medicaid collection services.

Judge Bruce Selya, writing for a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said Wednesday that the medical school was immune to lawsuits under the federal False Claims Act or its state equivalent because it was an arm of the state and therefore protected by sovereign immunity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SMVB0k

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.