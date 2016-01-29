UMass med school immune to whistleblower lawsuit - 1st Circuit

Jan 28 -

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing a unit of the University of Massachusetts Medical School of overcharging the U.S. government for Medicaid collection services.

Judge Bruce Selya, writing for a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said Wednesday that the medical school was immune to lawsuits under the federal False Claims Act or its state equivalent because it was an arm of the state and therefore protected by sovereign immunity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SMVB0k