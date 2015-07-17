FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maxim Healthcare settles wage lawsuit, avoids class action
July 17, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 2 years ago

Maxim Healthcare settles wage lawsuit, avoids class action

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical staffing agency Maxim Healthcare Services Inc has settled a lawsuit by a former employee accusing it of requiring employees to work unpaid overtime, dodging a proposed class action before it was certified.

U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer of the Central District of California on Thursday granted a joint motion by Maxim and the former employee, Leticia Vega, to drop the case. The two parties said in that motion, filed Tuesday, that they had settled but did not disclose the terms.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OcASNI

