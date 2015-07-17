Maxim Healthcare settles wage lawsuit, avoids class action

(Reuters) - Medical staffing agency Maxim Healthcare Services Inc has settled a lawsuit by a former employee accusing it of requiring employees to work unpaid overtime, dodging a proposed class action before it was certified.

U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer of the Central District of California on Thursday granted a joint motion by Maxim and the former employee, Leticia Vega, to drop the case. The two parties said in that motion, filed Tuesday, that they had settled but did not disclose the terms.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OcASNI