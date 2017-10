(Reuters) - Pharmacy benefits manager Medco Health Solutions did not violate federal junk-fax laws by sending information about its list of approved drugs to a group of chiropractors, a federal appeals court ruled.

“Because no reasonable jury could conclude from this record that the faxes were commercial in nature, they are not ‘advertisements,'” the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday.

