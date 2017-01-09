FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whistleblower case against Express Scripts dismissed
January 9, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 7 months ago

Whistleblower case against Express Scripts dismissed

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Delaware has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health Solutions Inc, now part of Express Scripts Holding Co, of taking kickbacks from AstraZeneca PLC to promote its drugs, finding the case was barred by earlier, similar lawsuits.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews ruled Thursday that the lawsuit must be dismissed because a similar whistleblower lawsuit was pending in 2011 when it was filed, even though that lawsuit targeted only AstraZeneca and not Medco, and because the alleged scheme was disclosed in a pair of still earlier whistleblower cases against Medco and AstraZeneca.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j9o7v4

