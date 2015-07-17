D.C. Medicaid recipients may have right to more due process - court

(Reuters) - Medicaid recipients in Washington, D.C., may be entitled to an explanation and written notice of their right to request a hearing whenever their claim for prescription-drug coverage is denied, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday.

The decision revives part of a potential class action that was filed five years ago in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. The nine named plaintiffs said they had tried to fill prescriptions at area pharmacies, but the District of Columbia and its third-party Medicaid administrator, Xerox, refused to authorize payment, did not tell them why or that they could request a hearing to challenge the denial.

