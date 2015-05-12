Government watchdog seeks more data on state Medicaid payments

(Reuters) - States sometimes keep inaccurate and incomplete records of the payments they make to healthcare providers under Medicaid, according to a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which provides auditing services to federal agencies.

The report, issued Monday, was based on a study of three states - Illinois, New York and California - which were chosen for their size and geographic diversity, according to the GAO.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Izpb35