Although California’s Medicaid program underpaid out-of-state hospitals for their services, it does not have to pay retroactive damages, a federal judge in San Francisco has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen ruled Tuesday that Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program, does not have a “ministerial duty” to the 19 Oregon, Arizona and Nevada hospitals that sued the state for underpaying them.

