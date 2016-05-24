FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit against Ohio Medicaid over home care gets green light
May 24, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Lawsuit against Ohio Medicaid over home care gets green light

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit accusing Ohio’s Medicaid program of repeatedly trying to reduce needed in-home nursing care for a patient with a seizure disorder over several years to proceed.

U.S. District Judge Sandra Beckwith of the Southern District of Ohio said Friday the state’s attempts to cut back on care hours for the patient, Megan Carpenter, have “seemingly become an annual ritual” and could be grounds for a lawsuit under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22nj5uP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
