Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Medicare contractor decisions

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming that the government’s delegation of medical coverage decisions to private contractors is unconstitutional, ruling that the plaintiffs had not shown any actual injury.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the District of Columbia on Wednesday dismissed without prejudice a complaint filed in April 2014 by a Virginia woman and a clinical laboratory association against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

