Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Medicare contractor decisions
May 20, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Medicare contractor decisions

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming that the government’s delegation of medical coverage decisions to private contractors is unconstitutional, ruling that the plaintiffs had not shown any actual injury.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the District of Columbia on Wednesday dismissed without prejudice a complaint filed in April 2014 by a Virginia woman and a clinical laboratory association against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1egqadl

