Judge certifies class action over alleged Medicare appeal delays

(Reuters) - A federal judge has certified a class action accusing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of failing to observe the statutory 90-day time limit on Medicare appeals.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer in Connecticut ruled on Wednesday that six Medicare beneficiaries could represent a nationwide class even though their own appeals had been resolved since they filed their lawsuit last August.

