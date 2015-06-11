FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge certifies class action over alleged Medicare appeal delays
June 11, 2015 / 10:13 PM / 2 years ago

Judge certifies class action over alleged Medicare appeal delays

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has certified a class action accusing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of failing to observe the statutory 90-day time limit on Medicare appeals.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer in Connecticut ruled on Wednesday that six Medicare beneficiaries could represent a nationwide class even though their own appeals had been resolved since they filed their lawsuit last August.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MMLB1o

