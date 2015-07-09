FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospitals lose bid to recover $16 mln in Medicare bad debts
July 9, 2015 / 1:22 AM / 2 years ago

Hospitals lose bid to recover $16 mln in Medicare bad debts

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. does not have to reimburse more than 70 hospitals owned by Community Health Systems Inc for about $16 million in Medicare patients’ uncollectible debts, a Washington, D.C., judge has ruled, in an issue that has divided judges in the district.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled on Tuesday that the Tennessee-based Community Health Systems had not provided enough evidence that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services changed its policy on reimbursing bad debts in 2004, in violation of federal law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KPWh1c

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
