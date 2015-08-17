Hospitals lose appeal of Medicare reimbursement challenge

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has rejected a $24 million lawsuit by 41 New England hospitals challenging the way the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services calculated the Medicare reimbursement rates in 2006 and 2007.

Circuit Judge Patricia Millett, writing for a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, wrote Friday that federal law gives HHS “flexibility and discretion” in calculating the reimbursement rate for different geographic areas based on local wages.

