'Family' includes live-in spouse, 6th Circuit tells Ohio

(Reuters) - Ohio’s Department of Medicaid must count live-in spouses as family members when determining whether Medicare beneficiaries qualify for financial assistance with their premiums, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

Family “does not mean whatever the State’s officials want it to mean,” wrote Circuit Judge Raymond Kethledge of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of a unanimous three-judge panel, ordering the state to reverse its current policy excluding spouses.

