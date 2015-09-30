GAO report calls for tougher oversight of Medicare Advantage plans

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services must do more to ensure that health insurance plans offered through Medicare Advantage, a private alternative to traditional Medicare, have adequate networks, according to a government report.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office, which provides auditing services for other federal agencies, said in a report released Monday that CMS, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, should review Medicare Advantage plans more often and consider broader criteria in deciding whether their networks are adequate, among other measures.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LOFgEC