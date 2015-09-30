FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GAO report calls for tougher oversight of Medicare Advantage plans
#Westlaw News
September 30, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

GAO report calls for tougher oversight of Medicare Advantage plans

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services must do more to ensure that health insurance plans offered through Medicare Advantage, a private alternative to traditional Medicare, have adequate networks, according to a government report.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office, which provides auditing services for other federal agencies, said in a report released Monday that CMS, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, should review Medicare Advantage plans more often and consider broader criteria in deciding whether their networks are adequate, among other measures.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LOFgEC

