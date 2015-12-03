FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panel rejects Pennsylvania hospital's Medicare payment challenge
December 3, 2015 / 11:49 AM / 2 years ago

Panel rejects Pennsylvania hospital's Medicare payment challenge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Dec 3 -

A federal appeals panel has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a Pennsylvania hospital against the federal government claiming Medicare underpaid it for skilled nursing services.

A three-judge panel of the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said the lawsuit, filed by Canonsburg General Hospital, was barred by an earlier lawsuit the hospital brought over the same issue, in an opinion written by Circuit Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XBrPio (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
