Panel rejects Pennsylvania hospital's Medicare payment challenge

Dec 3 -

A federal appeals panel has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a Pennsylvania hospital against the federal government claiming Medicare underpaid it for skilled nursing services.

A three-judge panel of the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said the lawsuit, filed by Canonsburg General Hospital, was barred by an earlier lawsuit the hospital brought over the same issue, in an opinion written by Circuit Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)