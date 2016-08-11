Judge certifies class action over Medicare appeal denials

A federal judge has certified a class action accusing the federal government of wrongly denying appeals of Medicare coverage determinations for home healthcare.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer in Connecticut on Monday also denied the government's motion to dismiss the case, finding that the lawsuit plausibly claimed that the first two steps of Medicare's multi-step appeals process violated home health patients' due process rights because it resulted in unfavorable rulings for them more than 90 percent of the time since 2010.

