HHS ordered to clear Medicare appeal backlog by end of 2020

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to work through its backlog of Medicare reimbursement appeals from hospitals by the end of 2020, a victory for the American Hospital Association.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C. on Monday granted a motion for summary judgment from the AHA, which was represented by Hogan Lovells, in a lawsuit against the government over the backlog. The judge said the worsening delays, averaging more than a year, justified judicial relief.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gzXCx0