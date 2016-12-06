FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HHS ordered to clear Medicare appeal backlog by end of 2020
December 6, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 9 months ago

HHS ordered to clear Medicare appeal backlog by end of 2020

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to work through its backlog of Medicare reimbursement appeals from hospitals by the end of 2020, a victory for the American Hospital Association.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C. on Monday granted a motion for summary judgment from the AHA, which was represented by Hogan Lovells, in a lawsuit against the government over the backlog. The judge said the worsening delays, averaging more than a year, justified judicial relief.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gzXCx0

