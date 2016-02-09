D.C. Circuit revives hospitals' lawsuit over Medicare appeal delays

A federal appeals court has reopened a lawsuit by the country’s leading hospital industry group against the U.S. government over delays in deciding appeals of Medicare reimbursement determinations.

Judge David Tatel of the District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was “caught between two Congressionally assigned tasks” - deciding Medicare appeals within set time limits while also carrying out an antifraud program that has caused the number of appeals to skyrocket.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Rng62C