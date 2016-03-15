HHS reaches settlement with patients over Medicare appeal delays

By Brendan Pierson

The federal government has settled a class action over delays in deciding Medicare patients’ appeals of reimbursement decisions, agreeing to several measures meant to streamline the process.

Under the settlement, announced March 7 by the nonprofit Center for Medicare Advocacy, which represented the plaintiff patients, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will designate a director to oversee inquiries about appeals solely from beneficiaries, as opposed to providers.

