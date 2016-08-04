FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uniform cleaning claims against hospital should go to trial -judge
August 4, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

Uniform cleaning claims against hospital should go to trial -judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Part of a class action accusing MedStar Health Inc of violating Washington, D.C.'s minimum wage law by requiring employees to clean their uniforms off the clock should go to trial, a federal judge has ruled, more than a year after tossing federal law claims from the case.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, D.C. ruled Wednesday that whether MedStar actually required employees of three D.C.-area hospitals to clean their uniforms off the clock, in violation of D.C.'s Minimum Wage Act, was a disputed factual question that should be decided by a jury.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aGKyn0

