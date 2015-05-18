FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit considers revival of Medtronic spine implant case
May 18, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit considers revival of Medtronic spine implant case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An attorney for a woman allegedly injured by Medtronic Inc’s Infuse bone graft device on Monday urged a federal appellate panel to revive her lawsuit against the company, arguing that a lower court judge wrongly dismissed it as preempted by federal law.

Michael Gannon told Judges Jose Cabranes, Reena Raggi and Denny Chin of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the medical device company was liable for his client’s injuries because it “misbranded” Infuse by promoting it off-label.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1B8C6CV

