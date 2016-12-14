FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Bid to revive patent claims against Medtronic after Akamai rejected
December 14, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 8 months ago

Bid to revive patent claims against Medtronic after Akamai rejected

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A Medtronic Inc blood glucose monitoring system does not infringe patents belonging to rival Medgraph Inc, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held Tuesday that Medtronic's CareLink software system does not depend on doctors and patients carrying out each step of a method patented by Medgraph. It rejected Medgraph's argument that the case should be revived in light of a broader standard for method patent infringement laid out by the full Federal Circuit last year in Akamai Technologies Inc v. Limelight Networks Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gzZd57

