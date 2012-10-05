FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennessee says four more cases of rare meningitis strain confirmed
October 5, 2012

Tennessee says four more cases of rare meningitis strain confirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tennessee state health officials said on Friday the had confirmed four more cases of a rare form of meningitis linked to a steroid injection for back pain, bringing to 29 the number of cases in the state where the outbreak began.

Five people have died since the outbreak of fungal meningitis, including three in Tennessee.

The latest Tennessee cases bring to 39 the number of people sickened in six states. The steroid linked to the outbreak was distributed in 23 states, according to the health department in Massachusetts, the state where the medication was produced.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Writing by David Bailey

