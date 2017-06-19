A federal judge has agreed to unseal the names of the jurors
who presided over the trial of a Massachusetts pharmacist
charged in connection with a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak,
opening the door to media outlets asking them about their
unusual mixed verdict.
Barry Cadden, a co-owner and president of New England
Compounding Center, was found guilty by a Boston federal jury in
March on 57 counts of racketeering, mail fraud and other charges
but cleared of 25 acts of second-degree murder with which he was
charged under federal racketeering law.
