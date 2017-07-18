Judge weighs charge against three in meningitis outbreak case

A former executive and two ex-employees at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy urged a federal judge on Tuesday to dismiss a criminal charge that they conspired to defraud the Food and Drug Administration ahead of a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak.

Defense lawyers told a federal judge in Boston that, because the law was unclear at the time whether the FDA or Massachusetts should regulate New England Compounding Center, it was legally impossible to defraud the federal regulator.

