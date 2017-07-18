FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 hours
Judge weighs charge against three in meningitis outbreak case
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 18, 2017 / 9:10 PM / in 3 hours

Judge weighs charge against three in meningitis outbreak case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former executive and two ex-employees at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy urged a federal judge on Tuesday to dismiss a criminal charge that they conspired to defraud the Food and Drug Administration ahead of a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak.

Defense lawyers told a federal judge in Boston that, because the law was unclear at the time whether the FDA or Massachusetts should regulate New England Compounding Center, it was legally impossible to defraud the federal regulator.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vzKBuG

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.