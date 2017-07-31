Pharmacists fight bid to restore charges over meningitis outbreak

Three pharmacists at a defunct Massachusetts compounding pharmacy are urging a federal appeals court to uphold a judge's decision to toss charges filed against them after a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak tied to the company.

In a brief filed on Thursday, lawyers for the three former New England Compounding Center employees asked the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to reject prosecutors' bid to revive charges they violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2weHLvn