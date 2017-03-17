FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury in meningitis outbreak trial seeks guidance on murder charges
March 17, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 5 months ago

Jury in meningitis outbreak trial seeks guidance on murder charges

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Jurors weighing the case of the cofounder of a Massachusetts pharmacy linked to a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak on Friday said they were "struggling" with the definition of "knowingly" in deciding whether to find him guilty of second-degree murder.

In a note delivered on their first full day of deliberations in the trial of Barry Cadden, who ran the New England Compounding Center, jurors in Boston federal court asked how negligent conduct was defined in the law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2niEkCZ

