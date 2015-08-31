Opt-out shareholders get green light for Vytorin securities case

(Reuters) - A group of shareholders that opted out of a $688 million settlement with drugmaker Merck & Co over its promotion of the cholesterol drug Vytorin can pursue their claims separately, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled.

Judge Freda Wolfson of the New Jersey U.S. District Court ruled that the claims are not time-barred, as Merck argued, because the statute of repose was put on hold while the class action was pending. The plaintiffs, represented by Kirby McInerney, include investment funds North Sound Capital and Colonial First State.

