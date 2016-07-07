Merck appeals order reversing its $200 mln verdict against Gilead

Merck & Co has appealed a California federal judge's order that overturned a $200 million verdict it won in a patent case against Gilead Sciences over Gilead's lucrative hepatitis C drugs on the grounds that Merck engaged in extensive misconduct.

On Tuesday, the same day Merck filed its notice of appeal, Gilead asked U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose to rule that Merck's patents were invalid as a matter of law, renewing a motion it filed before the verdict in the case.

