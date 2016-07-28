FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck seeks to curb plaintiff firm's 'misleading' communications
July 28, 2016 / 10:52 AM / a year ago

Merck seeks to curb plaintiff firm's 'misleading' communications

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Merck & Co Inc has asked a New Jersey federal judge to order law firm Sanford Heisler, which is representing plaintiffs in a sex discrimination lawsuit against the company, to stop what it called misleading communications to potential class members.

In an emergency motion for a cease and desist order filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Merck said press releases issued by the firm soliciting potential class members had undermined the official notice to potential class members approved by the court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ayaANP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
