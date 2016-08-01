Merck motion to bar plaintiff firm's communications denied as moot

A federal judge has declined to bar the plaintiffs' firm Sanford Heisler from soliciting potential collective action members in a sex discrimination lawsuit against Merck & Co Inc after the firm said it is not planning any more communications to solicit members, denying a motion on Friday by the drugmaker as moot.

Merck said in a motion last Tuesday that Sanford Heisler's communications with potential class members were misleading. The New Jersey-based drugmaker had asked U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp in Trenton, New Jersey to block the firm from further communications during the opt-in period, which ends Aug. 12, and to order it to retract earlier communications.

