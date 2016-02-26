FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge trims antitrust case against Merck over potassium drug
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 26, 2016 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

Judge trims antitrust case against Merck over potassium drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has narrowed an antitrust class action brought by drug wholesalers alleging that Schering-Plough Corp, now owned by Merck, paid generic rivals to stay out of the market for its potassium supplement K-Dur.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in New Jersey ruled Thursday that no antitrust claims could arise from Schering’s $10 million 1998 settlement with generic drugmaker ESI-Lederle, then a division of Wyeth and since bought by Baxter Healthcare, because the deal is not alleged to have delayed ESI from launching a generic.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TcD0vz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.