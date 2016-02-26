Judge trims antitrust case against Merck over potassium drug

A federal judge has narrowed an antitrust class action brought by drug wholesalers alleging that Schering-Plough Corp, now owned by Merck, paid generic rivals to stay out of the market for its potassium supplement K-Dur.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in New Jersey ruled Thursday that no antitrust claims could arise from Schering’s $10 million 1998 settlement with generic drugmaker ESI-Lederle, then a division of Wyeth and since bought by Baxter Healthcare, because the deal is not alleged to have delayed ESI from launching a generic.

