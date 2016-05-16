FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck B vitamin formula patent invalid due to on-sale bar - Federal Circuit
May 16, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Merck B vitamin formula patent invalid due to on-sale bar - Federal Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A Merck & Co patent on a crystallized form of a B vitamin is invalid because Merck offered to sell the formula to an American company in 1998, a federal appeals court has ruled, reversing a lower court judge.

The ruling, handed down Friday by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, is a victory for Actavis Inc. The generic drugmaker was sued by New Jersey-based Merck and Germany-based Bayer AG, which licenses the patent from Merck, over its plan to make generic versions of Bayer’s birth control drugs Safyral and Beyaz.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24Upr6B

